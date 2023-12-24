Butch Jones Has Incredible Meltdown During Bowl Game, Blows His Lid At The Refs: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Arkansas State coach Butch Jones went ballistic during the team’s Saturday loss to Northern Illinois.

The Red Wolves lost 21-19 in the Camellia Bowl to the Huskies, and an offsides call on an onside kick proved to be the dagger for Jones’ team.

It appeared Arkansas State would have one final shot after recovering the kick, but officials saw something different.

They flagged the Red Wolves for being offsides on the recovery, and Jones went wild. Check out his incredible meltdown below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Butch Jones was turning as red as the Arkansas State logo while yelling at the refs for their offsides call on an onside kick (that Arkansas State recovered) pic.twitter.com/MTYtGLK5tB — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 23, 2023

Butch Jones flips out on the refs during bowl loss.

It’s honestly too close for me to call in the video to tell whether or not it was offsides. It’s about as narrow as narrow gets when it comes to a call, in my very humble opinion.

However, there’s no question where Jones falls on whether or not it was a good call. His face was the color of a tomato.

The man looked ready to take a swing on the officials. Embrace the carnage. That’s the kind of rage that keeps fans energized.

To quote “Red Dawn” (always a go-to move):

Colonel Tanner : All that hate’s gonna burn you up, kid. Robert: It keeps me warm.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a coach absolutely losing his temper when the game is on the line and he realizes he’s going to lose.

That’s exactly where Butch Jones found himself Saturday against the Huskies, and he didn’t hold back. Inject that kind of energy straight into my veins.

Arkansas State coach Butch Jones went wild on the refs after an offsides call during a bowl loss to Northern Illinois. (Credit: © Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK)

While the rage was entertaining, it didn’t do enough to win the game. Arkansas State officially finishes at 6-7. Better luck next time, Butch. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.