Busty Woman Says Her Big Boobs Make It Appear As If She’s Always Dressed Inappropriately

A social media star says that her big boobs make people constantly tell her she’s dressed inappropriately.

Everyone has their cross to bear. Some people’s crosses just make their backs hurt worse than others.

A woman who goes by the name Kimberly Jenner on TikTok posted a video detailing the problem she routinely faces thanks to her ample bosom.

“Being told to put clothes on no matter what I wear,” her video says, while she poses in front of her bed in a low-cut dress.

“When you have large lady parts you are always dressed inappropriately,” she lamented in the caption.

Are Kimberly And Her Boobs Truly Inappropriate?

I’m going to need more information before I decide whether she is dressed appropriately or not. If people were telling her this while she was grocery shopping, I’d say who cares. Grocery stores are a free-for-all as far as clothing is concerned. I’ve seen people wearing spats waiting in line next to people in lounge pants. It’s mayhem.

However, if she keeps going to funerals or court appearances and people are telling her she’s dressed inappropriately, they may have a point.

One group that won’t be telling Kimberly and her substantial chest they’re dressed inappropriately anytime soon: TikTok commentators.

They flooded the comment section wishing her the best to varying degrees of creepiness.

“You are absolutely amazing,” “Wow,” and “simply gorgeous” some said. Most of the comments were accompanied by a flood of emojis.

One commenter in particular — Freakshow1964 — was prepared to risk it all and threw a hail mary, writing “That’s too much clothes on for my fantasy. You’re gorgeous.”

Calm down, Freakshow1964.

It’s a shame that Kimberly and her boobs face near-constant criticism in the real world.

At least she can always feel some love by slapping together a quick TikTok video and reading the comments.

