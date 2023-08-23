Burnes, Brewers Will Batter Twins

Videos by OutKick

Twins vs. Brewers, 2:10 ET

I had two plays yesterday and one of them was a push. It turned out that the Blue Jays did win the game which is what I was leaning towards, but the win came in the full game, not the first five innings. A push is better than a loss, so not a big deal. We are going to look to get a complete win rather than a push in the game between the Twins and Brewers.

I read a lot of sports articles in my free time and one of the most recent articles I read about the Twins was discussing how the Guardians decided to basically throw in the towel on the division. It was funny to me because I’ve been trying to understand what the hell they were doing since I saw them make this decision. In any case, the benefactor of those moves are the Twins. They haven’t exactly run away with the division since the deadline, and are still just four games above .500. The AL Central is trash, and the Twins just so happen to be at the top of it. Kenta Maeda is taking the ball for the Twins. I’ve never been much of a fan of Maeda, but he can turn in some solid enough performances. His record isn’t spectacular away from Minnesota at just 1-5, but he boasts a 2.89 ERA. Since he returned to the rotation in June, he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any game. There have been a couple that he didn’t reach the fifth inning, but he has five quality starts over his last ten outings. Brewers hitters are not very successful against Maeda, but also haven’t been dominated by him either.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – MARCH 02: Kenta Maeda #18 and Tony Wolters #32 of the Minnesota Twins react following the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at Tropicana Field on March 02, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Brewers are in one of the more unique situations in baseball. They came into the season with one clear competitor in their division: the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals were one of the biggest disappointments and worst teams in all of baseball. Somehow the Reds became a big threat this year with a team that just seems like they have irrational confidence. The Cubs were a team I thought could cause some issues and they are now. Still, despite all of those things, the Brewers are sitting in first place. They have a chance to build on that lead with their Ace, Corbin Burnes, on the hill. Burnes has a 3.43 ERA overall and is getting back into form over the last couple of months. July was spectacular as he allowed just eight earned runs over 39 innings. He’s already allowed seven this month, but his most recent stat, against the Dodgers, was great. He stymied the best team since the All-Star break and held them to two hits over seven innings. The Brewers lost the game, but Burnes certainly did his part to keep them in the game. He has a pretty solid track record against the Twins hitters as well.

I’m taking the Brewers in this game at the slightly juicy -135. I like the way the Brewers are playing right now, and I like that they have their best starter on the mound. Nothing about the Twins screams consistency other than they are consistently average. I’ll take a shot on the Brew Crew tonight at home as they look to close out this series.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024