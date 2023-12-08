Burglars Steal A Firearm From Keanu Reeves’ Mansion…Did They Never See John Wick?!

Videos by OutKick

A group of burglars in ski masks broke into Keanu Reeves’ California home in Hollywood Hills. Reports confirm that they stole a firearm after breaking in.

Now it’s wrong to steal under any circumstances. These burglars should face a suitable punishment for breaking and entering.

But as if that wasn’t stupid enough, they literally picked the worst actor in existence to rob. Don’t believe me? I have four movies’ worth of evidence to suggest that I’m right.

Many people recall the “Matrix” as Reeves’ signature acting credit. But he also starred as the ruthless assassin John Wick in the four-part franchise of the same name.

In the first film, a man named Iosef Tarasov steals Wick’s car and kills his dog – the one his late wife gave him. Outraged, Wick goes on an epic killing spree in which he kills Iosef, his father Viggo, and countless other members of their Russian mafia.

Before all of this starts, Viggo tells Iosef about the likely consequences of angering a motivated man.

“John is a man of focus, commitment, sheer will… something you know very little about,” said Viggo Tarasov, the first film’s antagonist. “I once saw him kill three men in a bar… with a pencil, with a f—ing pencil.”

Keanu Reeves Played The John Wick Role To Perfection

Now obviously, Reeves himself didn’t do the killing, and it was all for a movie. In fact, he probably didn’t even do the action stunts himself, so he’s probably not that good with gun. John Wick is just a bad dude on the screen, right?

Well, hold that thought.

Reeves performed more than 90 percent of the stunts in the four movies by himself. Additionally, stuntman Chad Stahelski said that Reeves did his stunts better than most professionals he’s seen.

“(Reeves does) more choreography and executes the memorization of the moves, safety with the gun thing, better than I would say 95 to 98 percent of any stunt person I’ve ever seen,” Stahelski said.

So he performed all of the following kills on his own, which means he likely remembers a lot of the moves that made his character dangerous.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what he can do with a gun, making him as dangerous with a firearm in real life.

Reeves might not be too upset about losing the firearm. And he’ll likely trust the police to solve this case.

But if he gets the urge to take action on his own behalf, those guys don’t stand a chance against the Boogeyman.