Burglar’s Love Of SpongeBob SquarePants Leads To His Arrest After String Of Break-Ins

Criminals are often identified by distinct characteristics. A unique hairstyle, maybe some tattoos, or even piercings can help lead to an arrest. SpongeBob SquarePants clothing can now be added to that list.

You read that right. One burglary suspect couldn’t stop breaking into apartments and he couldn’t stop wearing clothing featuring the popular Nickelodeon character while doing so.

Tulsa Police arrested Edward Price after serving a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartments Complex. Residents at the apartment complex reported five burglaries from July through mid-September.

Love for SpongeBob Squarepants isn’t a crime, per se (Image Credit/Tulsa County Jail)

There were similar circumstances surrounding the break-ins, including witnesses seeing a suspect wearing SpongeBob Square Pants shorts and socks during the crimes.

Making the job of the detectives easier, Price attempted to sell the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace with his SpongeBob clothing visible in the background of the pictures.

Police found the SpongeBob clothing in his dryer as they served the search warrant. They also recovered several stolen items, and returned most of them to the victims.

The Tulsa Police Department joked about the unique arrest on Facebook.

“FYI, the suspect’s apartment was not located in a pineapple under the sea,” they wrote.

Police arrested Price for second-degree burglary after a felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Allegedly committing burglaries and finding yourself in cuffs isn’t great. But I do respect one thing about this guy. And that’s him riding with SpongeBob SquarePants no matter what here.

It’s such a part of his life he literally couldn’t do anything without some SpongeBob gear on. He might want to reconsider that when he gets back to work.