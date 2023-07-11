Burger King Releases Heart-Clogging Cheeseburger with 20 Slices of American Cheese

Videos by OutKick

WHOPPER, WHOPPER, WHOPPER, WHOPPER … you know the jingle.

Burger King, the fast-food franchise, has gone off the deep end by releasing its latest gimmicky menu item meant to draw in social-media-hungry patrons who can’t wait to post about it.

BK restaurants around Thailand officially announced the launch of a new “cheeseburger,” or a Whopper burger without meat and fit with 20 slices of American cheese.

Eat your heart out, vegetarians! Just imagine scarfing down two sesame seed buns and 20 slices of cheese in a single meal.

To some, it’s the most disgusting item known to man.

For cheese lovers, and there are many, it’s a meal fit for a King.

The pictures of this dairy behemoth haven’t disappointed: showcasing that the restaurant is willing to serve hungry customers TWENTY slices of cheese for the sweet price of $3.10.

Some photos make it look like the cheese wasn’t even melted. Disgusting.

The latest Thailand Burger King Abomination…

As for the caloric breakdown, this cheesy number only totals roughly 1,140 calories (120 per bun, 45 per slice). If you’re a gourmand like me, you’ll also dip that ‘wich in their ranch… just saying.

The hype around cheese is soaring high in Thailand at the moment, which explains the maximalist item by BK. In a report by CNN, one hungry patron that tried the cheese-only Whopper described it as overwhelming.

The sandwich will surely have patrons shouting, “Cheese whizz!” … but obviously translated in Thai.

Would YOU like to try this new item?

Is an all-cheese sandwich even considered a “sandwich”?