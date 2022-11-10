Bulls Big Man Nikola Vucevic Gets Travel Call, Flips Off Ref

Nikola Vucevic thought he was slick.

The 6-foot-10 Chicago Bulls center received an early travel call during Wednesday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-5). Vucevic wasn’t too happy.

What did Vucevic do to let out his frustration … repeat his mantra; take deep breaths; say a quick prayer?

Nope. Vucevic revved up his middle finger and stuck a bird out at the referee that made the call. He seemingly got away with it, too!

WATCH:

Nikola Vucevic gets called for a travel and then flips off the referee pic.twitter.com/Xe7Y4lsOGh — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) November 10, 2022

Since Vu didn’t get kicked out of the game, we can only assume that the ref didn’t see it.

I can’t be the only one who just saw Nikola Vucevic stick his middle finger up to someone 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/mR7Ntb8MYr — Tyler Miller (@jizzchisholmjr) November 10, 2022

With the Bulls off to an early lead, Vucevic was clearly focused on keeping the momentum with Chicago against a hungry Pelicans (6-5) team.

Chicago (6-7) eventually surrendered that lead, as well as the game in a 115-111 defeat.

Vucevic had a solid stat line: finishing with 18 points, 7 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes of action.

It’s hard to find one NBA player that will admit to a travel call. Vucevic is among those deniers. It’s good he let some steam out.

Last season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA for flipping off the Memphis Grizzlies home crowd.

did vucevic just flip him off😂 — ry🅰️n (@F1ELDSDAY) November 10, 2022