Bulls Big Man Nikola Vucevic Gets Travel Call, Flips Off Ref

Nikola Vucevic thought he was slick.
The 6-foot-10 Chicago Bulls center received an early travel call during Wednesday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-5). Vucevic wasn’t too happy.
What did Vucevic do to let out his frustration … repeat his mantra; take deep breaths; say a quick prayer?
Nope. Vucevic revved up his middle finger and stuck a bird out at the referee that made the call. He seemingly got away with it, too!
WATCH:
Since Vu didn’t get kicked out of the game, we can only assume that the ref didn’t see it.
With the Bulls off to an early lead, Vucevic was clearly focused on keeping the momentum with Chicago against a hungry Pelicans (6-5) team.
Chicago (6-7) eventually surrendered that lead, as well as the game in a 115-111 defeat.
Vucevic had a solid stat line: finishing with 18 points, 7 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes of action.
It’s hard to find one NBA player that will admit to a travel call. Vucevic is among those deniers. It’s good he let some steam out.
Last season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 by the NBA for flipping off the Memphis Grizzlies home crowd.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela