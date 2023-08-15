Bullfighter Gored In The Rectum & Tossed Around Like A Doll As Crowd Screams In Horror

Videos by OutKick

This round goes to the bull.

Let’s go to Spain where bullfighter Alejandro Conquero is reportedly in serious condition after a wild scene Monday in Cenicientos, Madrid where the 28-year-old was gored in the rectum and tossed around the grounds as the crowd in the stands audibly gasped over such a sight.

The official report from people on the ground is that Conquero suffered “a goring in the posterior perianal region, which dissects the rectum through the coccyx and could affect the external sphincter of the anus.”

That’s right, gored straight up the ass.

Watch as the bull gets its revenge:

La cornada a Alejandro Conquero ha sido horrible, estamos a la espera de un helicóptero que lo traslade al hospital. Que duro es esto , joder, que duro. pic.twitter.com/Y1fPZFtsk0 — Alfonso Ibarra ✝️🇪🇦 (@Aibabur) August 14, 2023

Conquero’s father told Spanish news outlet COPE that “Within the seriousness of the mishap, he is fine and calm… I have been able to talk to him and he has reassured me.”

Well, that’s great news, if you side with the human because it looked like Alejandro was impaled straight up the ass and was about to lose a record amount of blood as the bull went to work.

As for what happened to the bull, there’s no report on if it went off to have a post-game beer to celebrate the big accomplishment via a pardon of if it went off to the slaughterhouse.