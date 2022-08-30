Bull Escapes During Rodeo, Unleashes Absolute Terror On Fans

People attending a rodeo in Florida got the scare of a lifetime when a bull got loose.

A massive bull got loose from the holding pen during a rodeo over the weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds, and to say all hell broke loose doesn’t even begin to do it justice.

The bull hopped one of the gates separating spectators from the action, and people quickly scrambled for cover. Eventually, the massive animal was brought back under control and safety was restored.

A bull escaped from it pen into a crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fair, causing a panic over the weekend.

It’s a miracle that the bull didn’t manage to actually get into the seating area after it hopped the gate. If that had happened, this would have gone from a scary situation to a potentially life-threatening one.

Bulls are huge, insanely aggressive and incredibly dangerous. If you unleash a bull on a crowd of spectators, people are going to be in huge danger, especially anyone not quick enough to move.

Fortunately, the people working the rodeo were able to get the situation under control before it completely descended into absolute chaos, but it was definitely still a very scary situation.

Imagine a pissed off 1,500-pound animal charging at you looking to send you airborne. If that doesn’t make you nervous, you’re either crazy or a liar.

Next time, don’t let an animal capable of causing an absurd amount of damage get loose.