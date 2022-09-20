Buffalo’s Spencer Brown Got Stuck In Bills Mafia Traffic

It’s always great when fans turn out for a game and Buffalo Bills fans are some of the best in that respect. However, Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown may wish that they only started showing up after he was at the stadium.

He got stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on his way into Highmark Stadium, where you can bet tables were being smashed hours before kick-off.

Brown hopped on Instagram and shared a quick photo. Though it may have served the dual purpose of thanking the fans for their support and explaining why he was running late.

Spencer Brown shares he is stuck in traffic heading to the #Bills game 😂 pic.twitter.com/PmmyBTWgGC — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 19, 2022

We saw traffic just like this last week in Kansas City ahead of the Chiefs-Chargers Thursday Night Football matchup.

Does this now beg the question of how earlier is too early for fans to show up to the stadium and get their drink on?

No. No, it does not.

It seems like we could be approaching that point though. We’ll be there when a player gets benched missing a team meeting or all because of fan traffic.

That player could have very easily been Spencer Brown.

What a story that would be. You’d have to expect that one to dominate sports talk radio for a few days. Then by the next week, we’d forget it ever happened.

At least the fans who caused the problem will probably be too hammered to care.

