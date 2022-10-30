To say that the Buffalo Bills were loose on the Friday before their Sunday Night Football game against the Packers would be an understatement. The locker room was absolutely turnt during a karaoke session that was incredibly wild and extremely funny to watch.

Buffalo Bills locker room karaoke looks like a lot a blast.

Dion Dawkins got things started and went live on Instagram. He was joined by running back Taiwan Jones — in a wig — and tight end Dawson Knox.

They kicked off the performance with Chris Stapleton’s biggest hit ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ and really got into it, with microphones and everything.

“Sing that sh*t, Dawson,” says the shirtless left tackle.

Never heard Tennessee Whiskey sound better 😂😂 @ChrisStapleton has some competition. These boys always be whiling 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ DJ Sourmilk DJ Shnow DJ Dessert w/ Special Guest Dawson Knox #BillsMafia @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/MiJtMbPcbO — Sara Larson | BBGurl4Life (@sara_larson) October 28, 2022

From there, things only got more chaotic. From country to pop, the sing-a-long switched over to the Vanessa Carlton classic ‘A Thousand Miles’ and quickly went off of the rails.

During the second song, Josh Allen was pulled into the action, wearing socks with crocs. He was not particularly enthusiastic at first, but Dawkins and Jones forced him to have some fun before he broke loose and ran away.

“THAT’S MOTHERF—KING JOSH ALLEN, BABY!” proclaimed Isaiah McKenzie.

What I learned from todays karaoke session is that @JoshAllenQB wears crocs with socks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tAcbroa3Qs — Gettin’ Diggy with It 🏈 (@disneywifee) October 29, 2022

If that wasn’t enough entertainment for one afternoon, a third song started to play over the speakers— Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball. And she, McKenzie, Jones and Dawkins hit the chorus, backup quarterback Matt Barkley came flying in from off-camera… like a wrecking ball.

To say that they were belting it out would be a significant understatement. Barkley was screaming, the boys were buzzing and they even got in on a semi-coherent, coordinated dance.

The Bills were lit in the locker room on Friday. Considering that Buffalo seems like the team to beat in the AFC, the camaraderie plays a big role. When you’re having fun, you play better. It’s science.