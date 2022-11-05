Nobody circles the wagons — or sings karaoke in the locker room — like the Buffalo Bills. One week after turning up to Vanessa Carlton, Miley Cyrus and Chris Stapleton, they were back at it again on Friday.

It has become tradition for the 7-1 Bills to let loose after a long week of practice and that was certainly the case prior to Sunday’s game against the Jets. Taiwan Jones and Dion Dawkins led the charge, as is per usual, with guest appearances from Von Miller, Tre’Davious White, new running back Nyheim Hines, and even a lucky fan!

The karaoke session, broadcast live on Instagram, got started with a somber moment. Players gathered together for a moment of silence to honor Takeoff, the late Migos rapper who was tragically shot and killed earlier this week.

#Bills locker room karaoke gang with a moment of silence for Takeoff before playing some Migos 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1JTaTNuBGn — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) November 4, 2022

And then it was time for the Buffalo Bills to party.

Dawkins lost his shirt and the vibes were extremely high as a multiple Bills teammates joined him to belt out Justin Bieber’s 2010 smash hit ‘Baby.’ Moments later, the players invited a mother and her children to join the stream and help sing along to ‘Baby Shark.’ The kids were having a blast.