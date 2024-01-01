Bills Fans Shows Total Lack Of Awareness After Being Engulfed By Fire

Videos by OutKick

A Buffalo Bills fan really didn’t know what to do after being lit on fire.

As we all know, the Bills Mafia is a unique group of people who rarely take their safety seriously. They love to booze it up and jump through tables.

They’re truly salt of the Earth folks, and I say that with total and complete sincerity. I respect the hell out of them.

However, that doesn’t mean they always make the smartest decisions. Enter a fan from this weekend for the game against the Patriots.

A Buffalo Bills fan is going viral after being lit on fire. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Bills fan gets lit on fire after jumping through burning table.

In a viral video making the rounds on X, a fan jumped through a table that had been set on fire, and he quickly found himself with a huge problem.

He was also engulfed in flames, and didn’t appear to have any idea of what to do. Instead of hitting the ground and rolling, the fan spent a hilarious amount of time trying to walk it off before hitting the deck.

Bills mafia is an interesting bunch.. pic.twitter.com/vqGfLvEfgS — . (@Notdojaaa) December 31, 2023

Folks, I don’t want to Monday morning quarterback this situation, but if you looked up what it means to have zero awareness, this is the video that would show up.

As my Tier One friends love to say, no decision is almost always worse than any other decision you can make. Hesitation gets you killed.

Instead of doing what we teach young children to do – stop, drop and roll – this guy thought it was best to take his sweet time just walking around patting himself down.

What kind of awareness is that from this poor Buffalo Bills fan? As Nick Saban would probably ask, are you playing with a sense of purpose and urgency? I don’t think so. Not at all.

A Buffalo Bills fan struggled to put out a fire on him after jumping through a table. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Fortunately, it all appeared to work out in the end and the fan eventually got down. Next time, don’t waste precious seconds casually walking around as if you’re not burning up.