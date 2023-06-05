Buffalo Bills, Eyeing Opposing QBs, Add Leonard Floyd To Pass Rush

Videos by OutKick

When they were together as pass rush ends in 2021, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd combined for 14 1/2 sacks in 24 games. And they helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl.

Now, the Buffalo Bills are hoping for similar as they’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Floyd, a source confirmed.

The move reunites Floyd with his former Rams teammate Von Miller as their new pass rush tandem — at times, anyway.

Leonard Floyd Help For Von Miller

Miller, you see, is still recovering from surgery to repair an ACL tear. He has said he’ll be ready to go for the start of the 2023 regular season although general manager Brandon Beane has said there is no time table for his return.

Well, with Floyd in the fold, the pressure to put Miller on the field immediately or use him an extended number of downs is diminished.

The Bills also need younger players Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa to improve their production. If the young guys don’t improve significantly, they could lose playing time to Floyd.

The Bills were tied for 14th in the NFL with 40 sacks last season. That probably wouldn’t be good enough this year. Thus the Floyd addition.

Bills Have Super Bowl Hopes

Buffalo, you see, has designs on competing for the Super Bowl. And to do that they have to face a murder’s row of outstanding quarterbacks.

The Bills are obviously preparing to put pressure on division rivals Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa as well as conference stars Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. Last year the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs by Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The previous year they were bounced from the postseason by Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Floyd was among the list of notable pass rush names still available in free agency. Along with Justin Houston, Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue and Frank Clark.

Floyd, 31 in September, has collected 29 sacks in the last three season with the Rams. He was cut by the Rams in March as part of their salary cap purge.

