Buffalo Bills Extend WR Stefon Diggs To Four-Year, $104 Million Deal

Stefon Diggs has been made a wealthy man for helping make the Buffalo Bills a playoff team.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bills and Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension. The wideout’s new deal makes him the fourth-highest player at his position, behind Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins.

Diggs, 28, was acquired by the Bills from the Minnesota Vikings on March 20, 2020 in an effort to bolster Josh Allen’s receiving corps.

Their investment paid off as Diggs led the league in receiving yards and receptions in his first season with Buffalo (127 catches, 1,535 yards).

“There was so much work put in to get to this point but I am beyond happy to know that I will be playing the rest of my career with BILLS MAFIA. Words cannot describe how I’m feeling right now,” Diggs posted on his social media following the announcement.

“I want to give all players their respect and a fair pay, whoever it is, and Stef’s no different,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane commented on Diggs’ new contract extension. “… I think the world of Stef. I think what he’s brought our team has been great. He’s been great for Josh. He’s been great for our offense, and his leadership has stepped up, and we want to see Stef in Buffalo for years to come.”

The Bills will have to depend on Diggs more than ever after the team released slot receiver Cole Beasley and with Emmanuel Sanders seemingly retired from the NFL.

