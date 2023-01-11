Bills Announce Incredible Damar Hamlin Health Update

Damar Hamlin is going home.

The Buffalo Bills announced late Wednesday morning that the young NFL safety has been “discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.” He had been there since Monday.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Chief quality officer at Kaleida Health and critical care physician Jamie Nadler added.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Damar Hamlin continues to improve.

Hamlin went down on a routine play during a “Monday Night Football” game back on January 2nd against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former Pitt star suffered a medical emergency on the field, and CPR had to be administered to the pro football player.

Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Hamlin was rushed off to the hospital, and the game was ultimately canceled. Since the horrifying moment, all eyes in the NFL have been on his health.

Now, after being transported back to Buffalo, he’s completely out of the hospital. He’s also managed to avoid any long term damage as far as health professionals know. All things considered, it’s the best outcome possible since he was whisked away in an ambulance in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin is leaving the hospital. He suffered a medical emergency against the Bengals. He’s shown serious signs of improvement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Hamlin is able to continue improving and make an appearance at a Bills playoff game if it’s possible. If that happens, the crowd will go absolutely crazy.