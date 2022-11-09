Buffalo Bills Believe Josh Allen Elbow Injury Manageable But There’s Some Concern

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury is a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament, which will force the team to make a late-week decision on his status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, a source told OutKick.

It is believed Allen could probably manage the sprain and practice on a limited basis. He might even play and wants to do exactly that, per a source. But that comes with some concern because he could potentially tear the ligament, which would require surgery and up to one year of rehabilitation after surgery.

This injury often affects a thrower’s grip on the football and that is part of the evaluation the Bills will make on Allen this week.

So the Bills are going to be very careful with their starting quarterback. Allen has had this injury in the past. He missed four games in 2018 as a result.

Allen’s status has been a topic of concern in Western New York since Monday when coach Sean McDermott said the club would know more about its starting quarterback after more tests were done on his arm.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a threat outside the pocket. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Josh Allen Status For Vikings Questionable

If Allen is deemed to need rest for his elbow, the Bills would start backup Case Keenum at quarterback on Sunday against the Vikings.

Keenum started two games last season with the Cleveland Browns but hasn’t been a fulltime starter since 2019 when the then-Washington Redskins brought him in to be their starter and almost immediately regretted it. Keenum started only eight games that year.

Allen injured his elbow in last week’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. He was attempting to throw as a Jets defender impeded his arm’s forward motion. Allen finished the game.

Allen has adopted a style that is rough-and-tumble and often beyond physical because he is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. So sometimes he runs through tacklers and sometimes he even hurdles them. Allen only rarely slides when he runs, preferring running out of bounds to escape being hit.

The style has caused some pundits to wonder if Allen could take punishment without consequences. Well, he has so far. And that’s the irony of his injury.

Allen was injured while in the pocket while trying to pass. He was not running. And he wasn’t in the open field.

The Jets sacked him five times, stripping him twice. The Vikings are tied for ninth in the NFL with 24 sacks.

