Make An Example Out Of Bud Light To Fight Wokeism: Tomi Lahren

Bud Light is desperately trying to recover from its major “TRANSgression” but so far it’s going really badly.

And just so happens I’ve got some Final Thoughts.

Yes folks, we are still talking about Bud Light and here’s why, the apology from Anheuser-Busch CEO Brenden Whitworth late last week wasn’t a freakin apology.

I’m not gonna read the whole statement because quite frankly it’s tone-deaf and skirts the entire point .. which leads me to believe this woman may have written it.

But basically, CEO Brenden Whitworth said the company never intended to divide people, peace, love, inclusion BLAH BLAH BLAH. Let’s go, BRENDEN, you missed the whole point and it’s really quite simple, acknowledge that the partnership with a man who puts on a prom dress and pretends to be a teenage girl was a really stupid marketing move and pissed off your actual customers.

It’s pretty simple.

But this apology-or lack thereof- has divided even the conservative community with a very unlikely voice coming to Bud Light’s defense. Don Jr.

“Anheuser-Busch, totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this. Trust me, the memes have been so good. I’m sitting there chomping at the bit like I want. But like, when I actually look into it, I’m not going to blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell. The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates. Frankly, they don’t participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer industry actually do who are significantly worse offenders. When I looked into it, it’d be one of the more conservative leaning companies in America, so they’ve been put on notice. I’m leaving them alone. I think you should probably do the same if they do it again. They’ve been warned. But in the grand scheme of things, man, Anheuser-Busch a lot less woke than the rest of corporate America. So I don’t know that we want to kill the guys that are the least of the offenders.“

So Don’s perspective is that the Anheuser-Busch brand and family has been pretty good to Republicans over the years so we should cut them some slack.

Well, I disagree.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Dylan Mulvaney appears onstage at PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG)

Fight back against nonsense

Bud Light has lost billions over this debacle and it’s maybe the first time conservatives have ever had the intestinal fortitude to send a message and actually fight back against the wokeism that we usually just bitch about.

So no, I won’t cut Bud Light any slack until they ACKNOWLEDGE that they EFFED up!

I wanna know who made the call to have Mulvaney as a brand partner and I want to know if that person still works for the brand.

And this isn’t advocacy for cancel culture, it’s business 101. If someone at a company makes a decision and that decision costs the company billions then that person should probably find a new job.

But Anheuser-Busch won’t do that because Anheuser-Busch is still scared of the rainbow mafia and more concerned with appeasing folks that aren’t even likely their customers, over we the people who actually drink domestic light beer.

And that’s the point, here. The company and its CEO are trying to walk a fine line and play the middle-which would’ve been fine and actually a good idea but too bad you decided to jump way over to the Left and push the LGBTQ BBQ so here we are.

You dug your own grave and you don’t have the decency or the wherewithal to acknowledge it.

So guess what, Bud Light will continue to hemorrhage money and customers and you can put out as many ultra super pro-America ads as you want .. until you own up to your EFF UP, WE DON’T CARE!

Sincerely, your actual customers.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless