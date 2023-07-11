Bud Light Continues To Get Brutally Roasted On Twitter

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s days of being trolled and roasted online are far from over.

The beer brand has been getting lit up daily for more than three months ever since the company went woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales have fallen off a cliff for BL and other Anheuser-Busch brand, A-B stock is down and Bud Light’s best strategy has been to just pretend like the Mulvaney disaster never happened.

Bud Light’s latest tweet roasted in brutal fashion.

Instead of apologizing and moving on, the light beer brand has been trying to tweet its way out of the storm. The strategy is failing.

As soon as Bud Light hits send, Twitter users react by lighting the brand up like a Christmas tree.

BL’s latest attempt was to tweet “The best beer is an open beer” with a GIF of a Bud Light being cracked open.

The best beer is an open beer pic.twitter.com/OESFCgVxRv — Bud Light (@budlight) July 10, 2023

The response was exactly what you’d expect:

Absolutely ruthless.

You are that dreaded junk drawer. https://t.co/Rja83mBk9x — 𝙲 𝙲 ™ (@tophatdiva) July 11, 2023

That depends. If it's a @budlight, then the best beer is any other beer you can get your hands on. Bud Light turned its back on the working man and embraced a bunch of woke whiners. #boycottbudlight https://t.co/Sc5PJUclne — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) July 10, 2023

Bud Light Ratios are the king of ratios. https://t.co/tLc4v1ydRf — Kathleen Sherman (@Kathlee26065261) July 10, 2023

Fixed typos: The best beer is an open beer of Modelo! https://t.co/dO41wBivNm — DEMn the FACTS – Prove me Wrong (@verticeses) July 10, 2023

Unless it’s a Bud Light and then it’s garbage. — Sprocket the Cat (@NicholasZeger) July 10, 2023

Open this ratio 👀 — RatioWATCH 👀 (@WatchRatio) July 10, 2023

People have had enough of woke nonsense.

It’s truly incredible it’s May and the situation with Bud Light isn’t slowing down, but appears to be speeding up.

People have truly had enough of wokeness being injected into their lives. The fact Bud Light’s been getting hammered for more than three months is the greatest sign of that fact.

People are finally pushing back. Regular Americans have had enough. They’re done with woke garbage. BL decided teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney was a good idea, and the trans influencer released a promo that appeared to paint women as too stupid to understand college basketball.

The pressure has been intense and unrelenting ever since. When will it end? That’s a great question. At least one projection has it carrying into the football season. All we know for sure is that it’s far from over.

Bud Light continues to get crushed on a regular basis. The company is in huge trouble after deciding to team up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. BL is now the poster boy example for that mentality coming to life.