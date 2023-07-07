Bud Light Bleeds Millions In Latest Sales Data As Rival Brands Soar

Videos by OutKick

More brutal Bud Light sales data is rolling in.

Bud Light has been getting crushed ever since the brand made the insanely stupid decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The latest sales data showed BL was down more than 31% in turns of volume sold. Now, data from MoneyWatch shows Bud Light sales were down a staggering $26.3 million for the week that ended June 25 when compared to the same period a year ago, according to Fox News.

The company just can’t stop bleeding sales, despite the fact its beer is being sold at heavily-discounted prices. My local grocery store was selling cases for the price of broccoli and coffee.

Yet, people still aren’t interested in buying it.

Other brands improve as Bud Light fights to survive.

While people might not be interested in buying the Anheuser-Busch brand, other beers are soaring as the once-popular light beer collapses.

Yuengling is up 22%, Coors Light is up 19% and Miller Lite is up by 16% for the same time period, according to the same MoneyWatch data.

Circana reported Modelo, the top-selling beer since May, saw sales increase $10 million, according to Fox News.

Modelo has been the top-selling beer since May. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch and BL remain in huge trouble.

It’s amazing just how bad the issue has become for A-B and Bud Light. Turns out teaming up with someone who seemingly mocks women for a March Madness ad isn’t a great idea.

The backlash was immediate to the Mulvaney ad, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, the more Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch attempt to dig in, the worse it gets.

This entire situation could have been resolved with an apology. Instead, the light beer brand just attempts to pretend nothing happened. Clearly, it’s not a winning strategy.

The company is bleeding money, sales are down and BL has become a punchline to a bad joke.

Will Bud Light ever recover? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Don’t go woke and it all can be avoided. Instead, Bud Light chose a different path and is now paying a heavy price.