Bud Light Sales Are So Bad Production Plants Are Shutting Down

Bud Light’s seemingly never-ending disaster continues unabated.

The company’s ill-advised promotion decision with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has cost multiple executives their jobs.

And if one former executive has his way, it would cost the current CEO his job as well.

Retailers have been forced to sell Bud Light at a massive loss, with some bars pricing it lower than water.

But the sales collapse is so extensive that even production has been impacted.

According to a new report, beer production plants are actually shutting down as sales collapse.

WRAL in North Carolina reported that a glass bottle factory has been forced to shut down in the coming weeks.

Slower sales “forced a glass plant in Wilson to cut down bottle production starting in May,” according to the report.

“With Bud Light’s huge drop in sales, last week, the plant’s owner, the Ardagh group, announced it would be shutting down the factory in Mid-July, laying off close to 400 employees.”

This has to be the most expensive disaster of an advertising campaign in history.

An employee adjusts bottles of Bud Light brand beer at an Anheuser-Busch InBev NV facility during a campaign stop by Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, not pictured, in Williamsburg, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Kaine will face Republican opponent Corey Stewart in the November midterm elections. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bud Light Disaster Continues To Spread

The impressive thing about the failure of this advertising campaign is how far reaching its become.

It’s not just physical sales of the beer itself, the collapse has been so extreme that it’s impacted every aspect of the production line.

That’s a monumental disaster for the entire Bud Light infrastructure.

Beyond the obvious, that the company is in serious jeopardy after the Mulvaney snafu, distributors and even glass bottle makers may decline to work with them going forward.

All because some woke marketers decided to ignore their customer base and reach a demographic that doesn’t drink their product.

Virtually every day it becomes more and more clear that Bud Light is a slow motion trainwreck none of us can look away from.