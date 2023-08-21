Anti-Woke Song Attacks Bud Light: ‘F**cking With The Can’

Videos by OutKick

A new anti-woke song is taking the internet by storm after slamming Bud Light.

The woke mob has been out of control for years in America, but Bud Light choosing to team up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appears to have caused the situation to turn around.

People are livid with the once-popular beer brand, sales have fallen off a cliff and Anheuser-Busch’s stock price hasn’t recovered in the months that have followed.

Now, a new song titled “Go Woke Go Broke” from Jokes On Wokes is taking aim at BL and the lyrics are about as blunt as it gets.

Anti-woke song trashes Bud Light.

“Tell us what were you thinking f*cking with the can we were drinking. Tread water all you want, you’re still sinking down. F*ck, Bud Light,” the song states in the opening moments and it’s off to the races from there.

The song also calls out “woke liberals.” Fire it up below.

I’d never heard this song until this morning when it popped up on Spotify, but it didn’t take long to figure out it’s a hit with people.

It blew up with so much popularity that some people mistakenly believed it was a new song from Jason Aldean. It’s not, but the mistake is understandable.

Aldean kicked off mass backlash and received huge support after the music video for “Try That In A Small Town” featured footage from the 2020 riots.

It’s not from Jason Aldean, but it seems to be aimed at the same crowd. People are sick and tired of woke nonsense, and are revolting.

Whether it’s refusing to buy Bud Light or promoting anti-woke music, people seem to have finally had enough.

Anti-woke song slams Bud Light. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Will companies wake up and reject woke nonsense? That remains to be seen, but for now, people are finally pushing back. It’s great to see!