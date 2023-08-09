Bud Light Fiasco Worsens As Anheuser-Busch Plunge Nears Half-Billion Mark

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch has lost $400 million since Bud Light plastered Dylan Mulvaney on a can last April, and things are only getting worse.

Hard to believe, but it’s true.

Bud Light sales plunged once again recently, dropping nearly 26% in the final week of July according to data from Bump Williams Consulting.

Those raw numbers cap just a miserable month for Bud and Anheuser-Busch, which reported last week that revenue had taken a nearly $400 million hit.

“The situation hasn’t gotten any worse, nor has it gotten better for Bud Light,” Williams said.

Bud Light seeing red while other beers surge

While Bud Light is seeing red, everyone else is swimming in green.

Modelo — which is expected to unseat BL as the official No. 1 beer in America later this month — was up over 14%, while Yuengling, Miller Lite and Coors Light all saw double-digit growth.

Yuengling — America’s oldest brewery — was up nearly 23%.

Those numbers come on the heels of more Anheuser-Busch drama.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the company would be selling eight beer and beverage brands to a cannabis company, including several big name labels.

Shock Top, Blue Point, Breckenridge Brewery, Redhook Brewery, HiBall Energy and others will be sold to Tilray Brands, with an expected completion later this year.

OutKick reached out to Anheuser-Busch Tuesday to see if that was related to the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney disaster and, shockingly, did not get a response.

I’ll let you guys connect those dots.