Video Shows Heavily-Discounted Bud Light Sitting Untouched: ‘Dog Sh*t With A Coupon’

People really don’t want Bud Light at any price.

The once-popular brand under Anheuser-Busch’s umbrella has been offering huge discounts and rebates in order to move some product. Yet, people just aren’t interested in beer from a company that linked itself to Dylan Mulvaney.

Wednesday, I noticed discounted Bud Light and Budweiser selling for as little as $6. The same store sold coffee that was more expensive. Despite the cheap price, the cases appeared to be untouched.

Well, it turns out my experience wasn’t a one-off. A viral TikTok video shows 30-racks of Bud Light listed for $4.99 and still not being sold.

“Look at Coors! People are choosing Coors and paying more than this dog sh*t [Bud Light] with a coupon. Check out the Modelo. I told you I’d come back with a video. It’s selling like crazy,” user @philiphawkins said as he panned around the store.

People don’t want Bud Light.

You know the situation is dire when a big case of the light beer costs the same price as a couple donuts, and it’s still sitting untouched.

It really goes to show just how sick and tired people are of woke nonsense invading their lives. They can’t even get people to drink Bud Light when it’s selling for pennies on the dollar.

Bud Light can’t recover after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As the man noted in the video, people are purposely choosing to pay higher prices for similar beer. I did the same thing Wednesday when I bought an 18-pack of something other than Bud Light that was more expensive than the discounted BL.

It really shouldn’t shock people at all. Go into your local grocery story, and you’ll likely find a similar situation unfolding.

Sales are down more than 30% by volume since the Dylan Mulvaney ad. Decades to build a brand, one Instagram video to destroy it. It’s truly the greatest example ever of going woke and getting lit up in return.

Bud Light is selling for a highly-discounted price around the country. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

We’ll see how long this situation continues to go on for, but as of right now, there’s no end in sight. Good luck, BL!