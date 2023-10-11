Ad Firm Tied To Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney Disaster Fires Multiple Executives

Videos by OutKick

An ad firm tied to Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has axed multiple top employees.

Captiv8 was identified by the New York Post as the third party marketing firm responsible for teaming the two sides up, and it’s now dished out massive layoffs.

The company, which previously fired employees over the summer, laid off 20% of its workers in late September, according to the New York Post. A total of 30 people were fired.

Captiv8 lays off employees. Was it tied to the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light disaster? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

It’s not known if Bud Light’s collapse caused the layoffs, but one executive who lost his job didn’t rule it out.

“I’m guessing that Dylan Mulvaney contributed. They weren’t laying people off before [April 1],” the unnamed executive told the Post.

CEO Krishna Subramanian cited a “reorganization” as the reason people were losing their jobs, and one employee told the New York Post several department heads are gone. Another noted lavish spending on parties has been a problem.

Will Bud Light ever recover from the Dylan Mulvaney disaster? (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

The issues over the Mulvaney video never end.

It’s been more than six months since Dylan Mulvaney posted the stupid Bud Light March Madness promo. The backlash was immediate and has been unrelenting ever since.

Sales fell off a cliff, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price was slashed and Bud Light went from being the most popular beer in America to being the punchline of a bad joke.

As of publication, Anheuser-Busch stock is down a staggering 18.5% since the promo was posted. Now, the ad firm responsible has fired two and a half dozen employees, including many high-ranking individuals.

It remains the greatest example of going woke and going broke. Bud Light felt the need to play a stupid game, and won a stupid prize. The ripple effects are now reaching out and touching for more than just the A-B beer brand.

Ad firm responsible for Bud Light partnering with Dylan Mulvaney lays off employees. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see where the fallout goes from here. It’s certainly not close to being over.