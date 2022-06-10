Bucs Pro Bowl DE Jason Pierre-Paul Visits Baltimore Ravens

Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly met with the Baltimore Ravens amid free agency on Thursday, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

JPP’s appeal in the free-agency market remains strong — coming off a down year but having a promising resumé worth giving the 33-year-old a shot.

The pass rusher has been praised for a natural ability to cut off plays behind the line of scrimmage. In his 12 NFL seasons, the pass rusher has accrued 91.5 sacks and 122.0 tackles for loss.

The former first-round pick for the New York Giants helped lead Perry Fewell’s defense to a Super Bowl XLVI win when the G-Men defeated Tom Brady’s Patriots. The second time.

JPP became an instant hit in New York, earning consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2011 and 2012.

Pierre-Paul is perhaps best known for his off-the-field accident involving a firework that blew off a portion of his finger, back in 2015. JPP had his right index finger amputated as a result of the accident.

Fixed with a club on his right arm, Pierre-Paul came back for the G-Men and resumed his disruptive play on opposing offensive lines.

He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via trade, in 2018 and entered a promising new phase in his career.

Under Bucs defensive coordinator, and new head coach, Todd Bowles, Pierre-Paul, Shaquil Barrett and Vita Vea led one of the League’s best rushing attacks.

JPP was an integral player in the Bucs’ success during the 2020-21 postseason, which ended in a Super Bowl LV win.

In the penultimate game of the year against Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers, Pierre-Paul recorded two sacks to propel the Bucs to the championship game.

Jason Pierre-Paul bullrushed Billy Turner right into Aaron Rodgers.pic.twitter.com/JdhwRX4bB9 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 24, 2021

Weeks later, the Bucs defense overwhelmed the Kansas City Chiefs on the big stage, 31-9.

Ultimately the team and general manager Jason Licht decided not to bring back JPP, as well as fellow rusher Ndamukong Suh.

Pierre-Paul was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl in his tenure with Tampa Bay.

