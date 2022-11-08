Bucs Effort Has Tom Brady Feeling Embarrassed

Recently divorced Bucs quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t been happy with how things have been handled in house this season. But it’s not his personal life that Brady’s embarrassed by, it’s his team’s effort.

Though Tampa is coming off a come-from-behind 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday, the Bucs season has been a disappointment. Tampa is just 4-5 despite entering the season as a popular pick to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

And as Brady tells it, the Bucs’ problems are self-inflicted.

“There’s only so deep of a hole that you can dig, and you know, if you dig yourself too deep of a hole then you got no shot coming out of it,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go!

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have struggled this fall. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady’s Been Intercepted Just Once This Season



‘The best teams start playing well around Thanksgiving,” Brady added. “That’s because you basically figured out what you are and what you need to do and there’s definitely some things, we do well but there’s a lot of things we don’t do well.”

Prior to Sunday’s win, Tampa had dropped three-straight games. Brady’s Bucs have scored 22 or more points just twice all season long. Simply put, they’ve been average at best. That’s not lost on Tampa’s 45-year-old quarterback.

“‘I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average and no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you gotta be way better than average so correcting our mistakes, improving our effort, which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix,” Brady added.

This Is Brady’s Third Season In Tampa Bay

Despite a thus far porous effort, Tampa Bay finds themselves tied with Atlanta for first-place in the NFC South. The Bucs essentially control their own fate as far as playoffs are concerned. And if they falter, it’s unlikely to be a result of Brady’s play. Though he hasn’t produced the eye-opening statistics we’ve grown accustomed to, Brady’s been solid. He’s thrown for 10 touchdowns and more than 2,500 yards. Most importantly, he’s turned it over just three times (one interception, two lost fumbles).

Sunday’s win may be a sign that the team’s effort is changing. Following the victory, Brady confirmed to media members that he liked what he saw. “That was awesome,” Brady said through a grin. “That was [bleeping] awesome.”

Tampa’s next chance to impress their quarterback is Sunday when the Buccaneers host Seattle, winners of four-straight.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF