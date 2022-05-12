Bucks Rebound In Final Minute, Defeating Celtics, 110-107; Boston Faces Elimination In Game 6

After a Tuesday night of one-sided games, the NBA playoffs kicked off Wednesday’s slate with a thrilling Game 5 matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

With the series tied even at 2-2, the Bucks and Celtics had to scrap their way to victory as both teams exhibited championship-level play.

Mike Budenholzer’s Bucks took the series lead (3-2) over Ime Udoka’s Boston Celtics, winning 110-107.

Boston had a grasp on the momentum throughout the second and third quarter — adeptly played by Celtics All-Stars Jayson Tatum (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (26 points).

Milwaukee needed an offensive surge in the fourth quarter, down 86-77, which fluctuated in and out of double-digit leads for Boston.

The deficit inspired heroics out of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis.

Milwaukee began to pick up the pace with five minutes left, down 101-95. Tatum made sure to respond with the occasional jumper. But late-game defense by Giannis and clutch shooting from Holiday kept Milwaukee down only two points with one possession and 20 seconds left in the game.

Giannis was fouled and went to the line to tie things up (107-105).

The two-time MVP hit his first and missed the second shot. Bucks’ Bobby Portis scooped the offensive rebound off the miss and put it back up for the lead.

Bucks had the lead, 108-107. Eleven seconds left. Boston even stumbled their way to the finish line after the surprising turnaround by Milwaukee.

The Bucks scored 33 in the fourth quarter against the Celtics’ 21 points.

Jrue Holiday overcame stout defense by Boston’s Marcus Smart and kept his poise late. He finished with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting. Giannis’ activity on the boards (11 rebounds) late in the game helped keep the Bucks afloat against a solid Celtics performance.

Tatum and the Boston Celtics face an elimination game on Friday, returning to Milwaukee for Game 6.

