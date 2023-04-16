Bucks In Major Trouble After Giannis Goes Down In Game 1 Against Heat

Videos by OutKick

Milwaukee may be screwed after this injury.

The Bucks are in danger of dropping Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round 1 matchup against the Miami Heat after losing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” left Sunday’s game early: heading back to the locker room in the first quarter after suffering an apparent back injury.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It was a “worst-case” scenario for Milwaukee.

Giannis, a two-time MVP, landed flat on his back after going for a layup and crashing with the Heat’s Kevin Love. Antetokounmpo was in clear pain after landing.

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) will not return to Game 1 of Bucks-Heat, per @ShamsCharania.



Giannis sustained the injury on this collision with Kevin Love in the 1st quarter 🤕pic.twitter.com/ep8RFTvVfD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Milwaukee announced shortly after the injury that Antetokounmpo had been downgraded to Out for the remainder of the contest, putting the one-seeded Bucks in risky territory of not just dropping Game 1 but the entire series if their MVP is seriously injured.

Giannis is OUT for the rest of tonight's game with a lower back contusion. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 16, 2023

Antetokounmpo left the contest with six points and three rebounds (-9).

Antetokounmpo’s Injury Could Seal Bucks’ Fate

The Bucks continue to face uncertainty with the health of its All-Stars. Veteran swingman Khris Middleton was dealing with a bothersome right knee at the end of the regular season. He reaggravated a knee injury on Apr. 5 against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton, as reported by The Athletic, said he would be ready to step up under any circumstance in the playoffs.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“We gotta be ready for any type of circumstances, playing any amount of minutes, so if need be, I’d play 55 minutes,” Middleton said. “Hopefully, I’ll be out there and able to do it.”

Miami held a 13-point advantage, 68-55, at the half.

The Heat will need to keep the pace up without one of their own major role players.

Also suffering a major loss, Miami announced at halftime that guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand. As a starter and major contributor from beyond the arc, Herro’s absence will hamper an already weak offense in Miami that relies heavily on veteran Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro has a broken right hand pic.twitter.com/1CM2rRPO2g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023