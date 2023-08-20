Buccaneers QB John Wolford Stretchered Off The Field After Sustaining Neck Injury

Videos by OutKick
There was a scary moment in Saturday night’s preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets when Bucs quarterback John Wolford had to be carted off the field.
In the third quarter, Wolford was sacked by Jets defensive lineman Isaiah Mack. Wolford took a hefty shot that seemed to get him mostly in the shoulder, but it caused him to hit the turf awkwardly.
Obviously, it looked nasty, and it was immediately apparent there was an issue when Wolford didn’t get up.
Medical personnel tended to him as players from both teams gathered around him on a knee.
The 27-year-old out of Wake Forrest was placed on a backboard and carted off the field. That’s always scary, but it was a good sign that Wolford gave a thumbs-up on his way off the field.
Further reports indicated that Wolford had movement in all of his extremities, which is fantastic news. He was taken to an area hospital for continued observation.
Following Wolford’s injury, the Buccaneers put Kyle Trask in the game under center. The Buccaneers went on to win 13-6.
This is WOlford’s first season with the Buccaneers. He was part of the Jets practice squad in 2018. He eventually saw regular-season action with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020 to 2022. With the Rams, He appeared in 7 games — 4 as a starter — and threw one touchdown.
