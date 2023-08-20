Buccaneers QB John Wolford Stretchered Off The Field After Sustaining Neck Injury

Videos by OutKick

There was a scary moment in Saturday night’s preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets when Bucs quarterback John Wolford had to be carted off the field.

In the third quarter, Wolford was sacked by Jets defensive lineman Isaiah Mack. Wolford took a hefty shot that seemed to get him mostly in the shoulder, but it caused him to hit the turf awkwardly.

Prayers for John Wolford.. 😞🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hsEtColCkf — Rams Tapes 🥶 (@RamsTapes) August 20, 2023

Obviously, it looked nasty, and it was immediately apparent there was an issue when Wolford didn’t get up.

Medical personnel tended to him as players from both teams gathered around him on a knee.

The 27-year-old out of Wake Forrest was placed on a backboard and carted off the field. That’s always scary, but it was a good sign that Wolford gave a thumbs-up on his way off the field.

John Wolford thumbs up! 👍



🙏 hopefully he is taken care of and ultimately okay #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/zIKfN9pafV — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) August 20, 2023

Further reports indicated that Wolford had movement in all of his extremities, which is fantastic news. He was taken to an area hospital for continued observation.

Buccaneers’ QB John Wolford is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation after suffering a neck injury tonight vs. the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

Following Wolford’s injury, the Buccaneers put Kyle Trask in the game under center. The Buccaneers went on to win 13-6.

This is WOlford’s first season with the Buccaneers. He was part of the Jets practice squad in 2018. He eventually saw regular-season action with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020 to 2022. With the Rams, He appeared in 7 games — 4 as a starter — and threw one touchdown.

