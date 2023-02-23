Buccaneers Plan On Rolling With Kyle Trask In 2023: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Buccaneers reportedly plan on rolling with Kyle Trask in 2023.

Trask was a star at Florida before being a second round draft pick by the Bucs in 2021, and he spent the past two seasons buried on the depth chart behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert.

Now, as the NFL offseason advances, Trask is currently the only QB under contract with the Bucs. The team could re-sign Gabbert or draft a QB, but as of Thursday February 23, the former SEC standout is the only passer under contract.

Buccaneers plan on starting Kyle Trask at QB. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It sounds like the Bucs are comfortable with the former dual-threat Florida star and Heisman finalist being the guy if that’s what it comes to.

“They do feel like at least Kyle Trask is at least likely to be the guy under center. I feel pretty confident they’re going that direction,” NFL insider and ESPN star Jeff Darlington recently reported during an appearance.

Will Kyle Trask be a successful NFL QB? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Could Kyle Trask be a success for the Bucs?

Trask’s stats in the NFL are incredibly limited, and it hasn’t been pretty in limited time. He threw a grand total of nine passes in 2022 for 23 yards on three completions in a single appearance.

It’s impossible to know anything from a sample size that small. It’s completely meaningless. What we do know is Trask shined at moments during his time with the Gators.

During his senior season, when he was a Heisman finalist, he put up monster numbers. He threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Buccaneers currently only have one QB under contract. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Trask also has the body to be a legitimate NFL QB. He’s 6’5″ and somewhere around 240 pounds. He’s a big man capable of making some plays with his feet. Given his size, he should also be able to handle how punishing the NFL can be.

Now, let’s be clear there’s no guarantee of anything. The Bucs could find out Kyle Trask is definitely not the guy, and the team will also obviously lock down another QB before the season starts. Blaine Gabbert is an obvious choice.

Kyle Trask has only played very limited reps for the Bucs. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On paper, Trask brings a lot of interesting things to the table. After sitting on the bench for two seasons, it sounds like fans will finally find out what he’s capable of next season.