Buccaneers Have Baker Mayfield On Radar

Videos by OutKick

While the Cleveland Browns have backed quarterback Baker Mayfield as their starting guy for the 2022 season, the team didn’t extend the QB this offseason.

Mayfield will play out next season on his fully guaranteed, $18.8 million salary on his rookie fifth-year option and, as of now, would be a free agent next offseason.

Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reports the Buccaneers evaluated about eight QBs on film — some in case they became available for trade — Mayfield is one of those guys, and Stroud reports Cleveland has interest in Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images).

While Watson no longer faces criminal charges, Sports Illustrated reports the NFL is still deciding whether to suspend the QB. Watson also still faces 22 active civil suits alleging sexual assault and harassment.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports some teams have sent security personnel or hired private investigators to stay updated on Watson’s case.

If Cleveland is able to acquire Watson, ProFootball Rumors reports that Mayfield would either head to the Texans or land on the trading block.

Maybe the Buccaneers liked what they saw in Mayfield and will make a push for the 26-year-old QB?

It’s not known if Watson would waive his no-trade clause for the Browns — ESPN’s Kimberley Martin believes that he wouldn’t.

I don’t think he ends up in CLE because he has a say in where he goes. But that doesn’t change the fact that the Browns are interested in trading for him, soooo…….. 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/v4Vkmwag9G — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 13, 2022

Martin also listed five potential teams following Watson’s case, who she said are taking a possible suspension into account when putting trade offers together.

Teams discussing Deshaun have already factored in a potential league suspension. At this stage it’s not a deterrent. Suitors — and there are several — are thinking well beyond 2022.



And w/ Watson having a say in where he goes, teams will make their pitch over the coming week — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 12, 2022

For now, we will wait and see.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.