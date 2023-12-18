Buccaneers Fan Who Got Into It With Packers Security After Mike Evans TD Posts Update: ‘It’s All Good’

Videos by OutKick

A strange scene unfolded in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Packers. A diehard Bucs fan in the stands caught Evans’ attention.

The fan, in his haste to get to Evans, crashed through a Lambeau Field gate meant to keep fans from reaching the field. Evans handed him the ball and then dapped him up.

Immediately after the exchange, Packers security rushed to the fan and appeared displeased that he went through the gate.

In that coverage, I wrote that no one did anything wrong. A lot of people took to social media to scold the security guard for “trying to take the ball away from the fan” or some other reason.

Clearly, though, the guard was just doing his job. The fan went through a gate that he wasn’t supposed to go through.

Now, in the fan’s defense, he didn’t do it on purpose. He was excited to try and get a football from one of his favorite players.

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the football to a fan following a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

If you watch the video, you can see the fan fall through the gate. He didn’t push through the gate.

Mike Evans Fan Clears Things Up

Well, as I suspected, this was all a misunderstanding that appears to be cleared up. The fan, who goes by JayBoogie on social media, posted a picture of him standing next to the security guard — with his Mike Evans football — and both men smiling.

This story looks to have a happy ending. Also, kudos to JayBoogie for the Bucs gear.

That’s a lot of dedication to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, especially for a road game in Green Bay.