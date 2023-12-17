Mike Evans Gives TD Ball To Adult Bucs Fan In Lambeau, Security Immediately Accosts Man After He Falls Through Gate

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Mike Evans for a touchdown in the second quarter on Sunday to give the Buccaneers a 10-7 lead over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Evans made a nice move on the play to get wide open for Mayfield. But, he wasn’t the only one who made a strong move to get open to receive the football. A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan in enemy territory came sprinting down the Lambeau Field steps.

Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown over Eric Stokes of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The fan, dressed head-to-toe in Bucs gear, jumped out of his seat — presumably a few rows up from the field — when he saw Evans sprinting toward the end zone. Credit where credit is due on the outfit, too. The man dressed like an actual pirate to watch his team play in Green Bay.

Evans saw the fan and decided to reward him with a football. As Evans went to give the fan the ball, the fan appears to fall through the gate that keeps fans off the field — much to the chagrin of Packers security.

Honestly, I have no problem with the actions of any of the people involved here. Tons of credit to the fan for recognizing the play as it unfolded. He put himself in position to make a play on the football, and Mike Evans is clearly proud.

Credit to Evans for seeing the hard-working fan and rewarding him with a football and a dap. And, quite frankly, I have no issue with the security guard.

He’s just doing his job here. I don’t think there would have been a problem, but the fan went through the gate that’s there to keep fans off the field. It looks like an accident, but the security guard has to make a move there.

Some fans on X commented that the security guard tried to take the ball away from the fan. I don’t agree. It looks like he was yelling at the fan for coming through the barrier. That’s a clear violation.

Because I am a “Big J” journalist, I will post updates on this story as I have them. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

Did security eject the fan from the stadium? Did the fan get to keep the football?

Stay tuned…