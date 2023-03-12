Buccaneers Expected To Target Baker Mayfield In Free Agency

Videos by OutKick

Baker Mayfield could be headed back to the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are targeting Mayfield as a potential starting quarterback option, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

Mayfield began last season as the starting quarterback in Carolina. But he never quite clicked with the Panthers, and he battled some injuries. After Carolina waived him, the former Heisman Trophy winner ended the year as the starter for the Rams.

Kyle Trask — a second-round draft pick for the Bucs in 2021 —is the only quarterback currently under contract in Tampa. Rapoport said Trask is someone the team “likes a lot.”

So Mayfield would provide some competition for 25-year-old Trask. And regardless who gets the QB1 spot, signing Mayfield would give the team veteran depth at the position.

In January, Mayfield told reporters he still has what it takes to be a starter.

“It’s gotta be the best opportunity for me. I’m not gonna go chase a check to go start…after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again,” he said.

Baker Mayfield said "I know I’m good enough to be a starting (QB). I have no doubt about that."

The Bucs and head coach Todd Bowles are transitioning into life after Tom Brady, and they still have some work to do to get under the salary cap. They are currently $49 million over the $224.8 million cap.

NFL Free Agency begins Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m. ET. Teams may begin speaking to free agents Monday during the legal tampering period.