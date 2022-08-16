Buccaneers Add Free Agent DE Carl Nassib

Former Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Carl Nassib is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook.
Nassib played for the Bucs between 2018-2019. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 63 tackles and three forced fumbles in 17 regular-season games for the Bucs. Nassib joined the Raiders in 2020, agreeing to a three-year, $25 million contract.
In 2021, Nassib made headlines after coming out as the first gay player to actively play in the NFL.
“I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention,” Nassib said in a social media announcement. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.
“I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate,” he added.
Despite initial trepidation over his announcement, Nassib later commented that the team and League displayed significant support for his decision. Among the supporters was former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
Nassib appeared in 13 games for the Raiders last season and accrued 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was released by LV on March 17, 2022.
His older brother, Carl Nassib, played QB in the NFL between 2013 and 2017.
