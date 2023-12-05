Bryson DeChambeau Offers Up Idea For How LIV Golf Can Be Integrated With PGA Tour

Videos by OutKick

One of the many questions surrounding the prospective merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is whether or not LIV Golf and the Tour will be integrated in some way. Based on the very little information we have at the moment, it appears the PGA Tour and LIV will be two separate entities. But many, including Bryson DeChambeau, believe the two need to co-exist.

How might LIV players be given opportunities to play in Tour events? DeChambeau has an idea for that too.

READ: JAY MONAHAN CONFIRMS UPCOMING SAUDI PIF MEETING WHILE ASSERTING THAT A CO-INVESTOR WILL BE ADDED TO THE MERGER

Bryson DeChambeau sounds like he wants back on Tour, in some capacity. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The former U.S. Open champion joined ‘The Rick Shiels Golf Show‘ and turned his attention toward the Tour’s recently added signature events. He believes those tournaments would be a prime opportunity for team golf – one of LIV’s biggest pillars – to be folded into the equation.

“What I could see is LIV integrating into the signature series on the PGA Tour in some capacity and having two championships in one, where you have the individual component in the signature series, and you have the team side of it,” DeChambeau said.

“You have the teams you’re playing for, so no matter what on that final day that guy that’s playing really bad still matters, it’s still a big deal on the team championship aspect of the tournament.”

“That would be my blue sky scenario where we integrate, we figure out how to make it all mutually be beneficial and we play for the legacy that’s there with a new idea and concept on top,” he continued.

Bryson DeChambeau wants to see LIV Golf integrated with the PGA Tour. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PGA Tour And LIV Finding A Middle Ground Seems Inevitable

DeChambeau also showed off just how great he’s become in the media by reminding folks that he’s been of the opinion that both sides need to come together for the betterment of the game.

“I’ve said it from day one when I went over and there’s numerous times where I talked to Jay about it, I was like, ‘this all has to work out in the end for the good of the game, this can’t just be for the PGA Tour or for LIV. The fans have got to win here’.”

As for whether or not the introduction of team golf or LIV players becomes a reality, we should learn more on that front by the self-imposed deadline of December 31 for the proposed merger to become a matter of fact.

READ: BRYSON DECHAMBEAU FEELS BAD FOR PGA TOUR PLAYERS WHO MISSED OUT ON MILLIONS BY NOT SIGNING WITH LIV GOLF FOLLOWING MERGER NEWS

Given that there seems to be an infinite number of puzzle pieces surrounding the situation, whether or not LIV players make their way back on Tour in some capacity has fallen to the wayside a bit. One would imagine that if other big-name Tour players make the jump to LIV on top of the Saudis getting a significant seat at golf’s table with their proposed billions of dollars of investment, both entities will have to figure out some sort of middle ground.

DeChambeau isn’t the only player who has suggested both parties need to come together instead of further separate and both sides will need to take player opinion even more seriously moving forward.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com