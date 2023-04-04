Bryson DeChambeau Says He Doesn’t Regret Calling Augusta National A Par 67 In Awkward Plea About Respecting The Course

Videos by OutKick

Ahead of the 2020 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau called Augusta National “a par 67 for me” insinuating that shooting five-under each round at the Masters was his new standard.

DeChambeau broke 70 just once that year before finishing T-34 at 2-under for the week. The next year he shot over par in three of his four rounds and finished outside the Top 40. During the 2022 Masters won by Scottie Scheffler, DeChambeau missed the cut after shooting 12-over in his first 36 holes.

Seeing just how bad DeChambeau’s performances at Augusta have been since he made his infamous par 67 remark you could argue that he may have literally cursed himself, but that doesn’t mean he regrets the comment.

“Do I regret? Everybody has a perspective on it. I don’t think I regret anything,” DeChambeau told reporters at Augusta National on Monday.

“What I do understand is that I have a lot of respect for the course. Because of that statement, [people] think I don’t have respect for the course. Are you kidding me? This is one of the greatest golf courses in the entire world, and if anybody thinks I don’t have respect for the course, they’d better go check out who I actually am, because it’s not accurate one bit.”

Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t regret calling Augusta National a Par 67, well, sort of. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

DeChambeau went on to try and explain what he actually meant when he called the course a par 67 for him, and did so rather awkwardly. He also didn’t completely back down from the origina comment, claiming that “with your A-game” there’s a chance he could still shoot 67 all four days.

“Hypothetically, theoretically, look, if you make 18 birdies, it’s going to be 54, right?” DeChambeau explained. “It’s a perfect score, right? Unattainable, 67 every day, unattainable. It can happen, but is it likely to happen? Probably not.”

“With the distance I’m hitting it and was hitting it, I thought there was a possibility, but that’s only with your A-game, and I should have rephrased that. If you have your A-game, there’s a good chance of being able to do that.”

So, what we essentially have here is DeChambeau making it clear that he has the upmost respect for the golf course yet still has something in his mind telling him he can shoot 67 each time he tees it up.

You have to have self-confidence to have any chance in any golf tournament, but DeChambeau may have gained some support if he came out and admitted that he does regret calling Augusta a par 67.

Golf fans and media members are still talking about the comment three years later, which proves just how out of touch his comments were in the first place.

