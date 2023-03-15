Bryson DeChambeau Calls Golf Ball Rollback Plan ‘Atrocious,’ Explains Why He’s Way Out On The Idea

Videos by OutKick

Bryson DeChambeau’s biggest strength is his length off the tee so it comes as no surprise that he’s completely out on the proposal to roll back the golf ball to shorten hitting distances.

Two of golf’s governing bodies, the USGA and R&A, have confirmed plans to roll back the golf ball to reduce hitting distances beginning in January 2026. The newly proposed Model Local Rule (MLR) gives competition organizers the option to require the use of golf balls that have been tested under modified launch conditions to address the impacts of distances.

The proposal has pinpointed 317 yards to be the “Overall Distance Standard,” meaning golf balls would be nerfed to not travel over 320 yards. If implemented, this would only be used in “elite competitions” and not affect recreational golfers.

Bryson DeChambeau does not want to see the golf ball rollback proposal move forward. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

DeChambeau being against the proposal makes sense. The 2020 U.S. Open winner completely changed his body and golf swing to pick up swing speed and distance adding well over 30 pounds over the last couple of years.

He’s legitimately worked hard to pick up his distance, and now it could be taken away in certain events.

“It’s a great handicap for us guys that have worked really hard to learn how to hit it farther. Look, if they do it in a way where it only affects the top end, I see the rationale. But I think it’s the most atrocious thing that you could possibly do to the game of golf,” DeChambeau told LIV Golf’s website. “It’s not about rolling golf balls back; it’s about making golf courses more difficult.”

“I think it’s the most unimaginative, uninspiring, game-cutting thing you could do. Everybody wants to see people hit it farther. That’s part of the reason why a lot of people like what I do. It’s part of the reason a lot of people don’t like what I do.”

Golf Ball Rollback May Not Affect Every Tournament, Tour

One thing to remember here is that certain tournament organizers could choose to implement the local rule while others may not. In theory, this means the USGA and R&A could implement it for the US Open and Open Championship, while Augusta National elects not to for the Masters.

The USGA and R&A are separate entities from the PGA of America, Augusta National, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and LIV Golf as well.

While 2026 will be here before we know it, the golf world has plenty of time to hash things out.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris