Bryce Young Cancels Further Pre-Draft Visits Amid Speculation Panthers Will Draft Him First Overall

Bryce Young’s time visiting teams ahead of the draft has reportedly come to an end.

The former Alabama QB and Heisman winner has canceled all his remaining visits as speculation soars the Carolina Panthers will draft him first overall next Thursday.

Young visited the Panthers, Texans and Raiders before shutting things down, according to NFL.com.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall.



Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Will Bryce Young go first overall?

There had been some speculation weeks ago the Panthers might be zeroing in on C.J. Stroud to go first overall. The former OSU star and Young are viewed as the runaway top two QBs in the 2023 draft class.

However, the tone has shifted significantly over the past few weeks. All signs now point to the talented former Crimson Tide passer coming off the board first.

DraftKings announced Monday the odds for who will go first overall have been taken down. That’s a sign oddsmakers believe a player is officially a lock. It would definitely appear that’s where Bryce Young now finds himself.

Bryce Young is expected to be the first pick of the NFL draft. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Panthers do take Young first overall, which seems likely, the franchise will get a hell of a QB prospect. Young might be small at 5’10” and 204 pounds, but the tape speaks for itself.

He has outstanding pocket presence, does a great job of making his reads, can put incredible touch on the ball and can also run if all else fails.

Young finished his career at Alabama with 8,356 passing yards and 80 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for another seven touchdowns. Those are video game numbers.

Will the Panthers draft Bryce Young first overall? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Now, NFL fans will find out where Bryce Young will play once the draft gets underway next week. It definitely appears he’ll be wearing a Panthers uniform very soon.