LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce, is set to finish out his high school career at Campbell Hall. According to Myron Medcalf of ESPN, he is leaving Sierra Canyon after two years playing alongside his brother, Bronny.

Bryce, a Class of 2025 recruit, may be better than his older brother when it is all said and done. The 15-year-old stands 6-foot-6 and spent last season on the varsity team after playing J.V. as a freshman.

He most recently made his Nike Elite Youth Basketball League debut with Team SFG and put on a show. In fact, his future in terms of a solidified 1-5 position is unclear because he’s just so versatile.

By transferring to Campbell Hall, Bryce will have the opportunity to play for head coach David Grace, who has been on the job for just two weeks. The notable AAU, high school and college coach served as the associate head coach at Vanderbilt from 2019 to 2021 after time with Cal, UCLA (under Steve Alford), Oregon State and San Francisco State.

Grace told ESPN that he is excited to work with Bryce. Understandably so!

I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce. Because that’s special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He’s going to have way more than just me helping, but I’m going to try to do my part. I understand where he’s coming from to a point. I’m not him. My family wasn’t in that spotlight, but I’ve been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences or I can just understand his experiences. That’s where I’ll grow as a coach. — David Grace, via ESPN

Bryce will play next season alongside other big-name sons. Richard Hamilton Jr., son of NBA legend Rip Hamilton, and Baron Bellamy, son of comedian Bill Bellamy, are also on the roster.

Campbell Hall is located about 20 miles from Sierra Canyon.

(Google Maps)

The school costs around $50,000 a year in tuition to attend. That number, obviously, is not significant to the greatest basketball player of the modern era.

In addition, the James family is said to have made a donation to Campbell Hall that will be put toward a brand-new, multimillion-dollar athletic facility. That probably helped with admissions…

Bryce James is still two years away from having to make a college decision. College coaches have not been allowed to contact him to this point. Things will start to ramp up during this upcoming junior year and his ceiling could be higher than that of Bronny, which is pretty crazy to say (write) out loud!