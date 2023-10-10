Bryce Harper’s Bonehead Baserunning Mistake Leads To Game-Ending Out

Videos by OutKick

Bryce Harper wishes he could take this one back.

Last night, with the Braves leading 5-4 in Game 2 of the NLDS, the Phillies were up at-bat doing anything and everything they could to try and secure the victory to go up two games to none. However, the combination of an amazing catch by Braves right fielder Michael Harris II and a Bryce Harper baserunning mistake find the Phillies tied in the best of five series.

Michael Harris’s catch was great.

Austin Riley’s awareness to pick up the relay throw and double up Bryce Harper is nearly as amazing.

BRYCE HARPER GOT THE FINAL OUT OF THE GAME

With one out and Bryce Harper on first, the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos hit an absolute shot to right-center field that by all accounts should have been either a home run or at the very least a double. That is until Harris made a leaping grab to not only make the unbelievable catch, but immediately throw the ball back into the infield allowing Harper to be double-uped and the game to be over.

However, despite Harris’ amazing catch, Harper should not have been caught in the double play if he followed basic baseball fundamentals. As soon as the ball was hit, Bryce put his head down and just started trucking through second base, only to realize that it was caught when he was already on his way to third. The rule for baserunners is to make sure that the ball drops before you go through second. Harper got caught up in the moment, got a bit cocky with it and ultimately it backfired with the Phillies losing.

HARPER SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER

It’s not like the baserunning blunder was done by a rookie. The 30-year-old Harper has been playing in the big leagues since 2012 and after the game admitted that his gamble didn’t work out.

“I probably shouldn’t have gone over second base but I made the decision and I’ll live with that,” the 7x All-Star said. “I was just taking a chance… tough way to end it.”

SERIES IS TIED AT ONE GAME A PIECE

Phillies manager Rob Thomson didn’t try to cover for Harper’s mistake either.

“Usually you don’t pass the base. You stay in front of it, make sure it’s not caught. But he thought the ball was clearly over his head, didn’t think he was going to catch it. And Harris made a heck of a play. Unbelievable…usually you stay in front of the second base,” Thomson told reporters.

The thing with playoffs in any sport is that it’s a fine line between taking a risk and also not making stupid mistakes. Sometimes the gamble pays off but if you’re going to do something, you best make sure it’s going to work out. To lose by doing something that 9 out of 10 times Harper wouldn’t do is a tough way to go. We all know what Harper was going for but at the same time you know his teammates are just like “Ahh, come on man.”

And as any sports fan knows, all it takes is one blunder to change the momentum of a series as the Braves are now riding high after scoring four runs to come back and win 5-4. Major League Baseball’s World Series favorites now head to Philly tomorrow and Thursday for Games 3 and 4 before heading back to Atlanta if necessary for Game 5.

We’ll see if Harper makes up for his mistake by driving in a couple runs tomorrow night.