Bryce Harper Steals Home, Gets Into Huge Collision At The Plate

Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks started with a bang, thanks to Bryce Harper.

After a hard fought, back and forth game on Friday night resulted in a wild, dramatic 5-4 Diamondbacks win, Philadelphia entered Saturday hoping for an early jolt of momentum. And they got it thanks to a swinging bunt single from Kyle Schwarber.

-43 degree launch angle.

After a Trea Turner fly out, Harper singled and went to third on an RBI single from second baseman Bryson Stott. Stott took off for second on the 0-1 pitch to catcher J.T. Realmuto and Harper immediately broke for home when catcher Gabriel Moreno threw down to second.

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte launched a throw home, but it was slightly offline and led Moreno directly into Harper’s path, resulting in a pretty significant collision.

Since Harper scored on the play, he was credited with a steal of home. Remarkably, neither were seriously hurt, and Moreno was able to stay in the game.

Bryce Harper Hoping To Send Philly Back Home With A Lead

Harper had no choice but to slide where he did; clearly there was no intent to hurt Moreno or knock him down.

The Phillies jumped out to a 2-0 lead, an important start after losing two consecutive games in Phoenix. A win today would send them back home needing just one more to get back to the World Series, and given the apparent home field advantage at Citizens Bank Park, they’d have to feel good about their chances.

After a slow start, the playoffs have suddenly turned fascinating, with Friday’s Astros-Rangers game having some late game fireworks.

Harper’s been nearly unstoppable in the postseason, hitting .344 with a 1.242 OPS. Now he can add stealing home to his list of playoff heroics.