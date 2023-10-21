Benches Clear In Drama-Filled Astros-Rangers Game After Bat Slam Celebration

Videos by OutKick

Benches cleared in the bottom of the 8th inning of Game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros after outfielder Adolis Garcia was hit by a Bryan Abreu pitch.

The hit-by-pitch resulted in several ejections, with umpires assuming purposeful intent on the part of Abreu. And they might have been right.

Garcia hit a mammoth, game-changing home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off Astros starter Justin Verlander, giving the Rangers a 4-2 lead. And, boy oh boy, did he admire it.

Garcia walked towards first base for literally 11 seconds before slamming his bat on the ground and finishing his home run trot. Exactly the kind of celebration Rangers fans would love and Astros fans would hate.

Garcia’s next at bat came in the bottom of the 8th inning, and he was drilled in the left arm by a first pitch 99-mph fastball from Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. Immediately, Garcia turned around and got in the face of catcher Martin Maldonado.

A heated exchange between Adolis Garcia and Martín Maldonado. pic.twitter.com/2vB883oCh1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

Umpires tried to separate the two, but both benches and bullpens emptied out.

Benches have cleared in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/F1abofICpX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

The Texas showdown just got heated 👀 pic.twitter.com/uvv0PD1Kqo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers reacts after being hit by a pitch by Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tensions Flare In Tight Rangers-Astros Series

After umpires ejected Abreu, determining the pitch was on purpose, Astros manager Dusty Baker was also ejected for arguing that there was no intent considering the game circumstance.

Garcia was also ejected after starting the altercation between the two teams.

The Rangers-Astros ALCS has turned into a classic after initially seeming to be an easy Rangers win. Houston battled back in Arlington, winning the first two games easily, and after falling between 4-2, second baseman Jose Altuve launched a 3-run homer of his own in the top of the ninth inning to give the Astros a lead.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!



JOSE ALTUVE GO-AHEAD HOME RUN THE 9TH!!!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/s0LncUpx21 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Ryan Pressly, who’s been nearly unhittable in the postseason, gave up two singles, but closed out the bottom of the ninth to give Houston an extremely unlikely 5-4 win.

With at least one more game remaining in the series, there could be plenty more drama to come.