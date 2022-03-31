in MLB

Bryce Harper Leaves The Yard With A 112 MPH Homer

Some say the Yankees should’ve signed Bryce Harper when they had the chance, and now the two-time MVP reminds them of what could’ve been by hitting a 112 MPH laser into the seats. Watch this:

Sounded like a damn cannon off the bat.

From watching Freddie Freeman sign with the Dodgers to Carlos Correa inking a deal with the Twins, and now watching Harper take flight — it’s been a tough week for Yankees GM Brian Cashman. Doesn’t help that Harper hit that off Michael King, who’s been considered one of the Yankees’ up-and-coming talents on the mound. Dude can’t catch a break.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

