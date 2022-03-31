Bryce Harper Leaves The Yard With A 112 MPH Homer

Some say the Yankees should’ve signed Bryce Harper when they had the chance, and now the two-time MVP reminds them of what could’ve been by hitting a 112 MPH laser into the seats. Watch this:

Bryce Harper 112 mph off Michael King

pic.twitter.com/vIWUckzGXT — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) March 31, 2022

Sounded like a damn cannon off the bat.

From watching Freddie Freeman sign with the Dodgers to Carlos Correa inking a deal with the Twins, and now watching Harper take flight — it’s been a tough week for Yankees GM Brian Cashman. Doesn’t help that Harper hit that off Michael King, who’s been considered one of the Yankees’ up-and-coming talents on the mound. Dude can’t catch a break.