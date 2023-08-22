Nobody Has Looked Cooler Hitting An Inside The Park Homer Than Bryce Harper Against The Giants

Videos by OutKick

There are certain athletes that look like they were quite literally born to play their respective sports with how cool they look doing so. You’ve got Alex Ovechkin in the NHL, Kevin Durant in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes in the NFL, and, of course, Bryce Harper in MLB.

During the Phillies’ 10-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Harper reminded the baseball world just how fun and unique he is.

READ: BRYCE HARPER HELPS CRYING BOY REUNITE WITH BROTHERS BEFORE PHILLIES GAME

With the Phillies up 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Harper stepped to the dish and hit a rocket to center field. The wall just left of dead-center at Citizens Bank Park is angled, which the San Francisco center fielder didn’t play for, which gave Harper the green light to pull of the rare feat of an inside the park home run.

While Harper was full-on sprinting around the bags, after he slid across home plate he looked as if he had just gotten done with a very light jog. Then, the icing on the cool cake, was the Michael Jordan shrug towards the dugout with every fan in the stadium on their feet cheering for him.

This photo is screaming ‘what’s the big deal, this baseball thing is so damn easy.’

Bryce Harper gave a Jordan shrug after his electric inside the park home run against the Giants. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

What a guy.

Harper finished the evening going 2-for-5 at the dish with two RBI as his batting average is creeping closer to .300 on the season currently sitting at .293.