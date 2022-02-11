Bryan Harsin Will Remain At Auburn After A Week Of Public Drama. Harsin Says Personal Attacks Went Too Far

Videos by OutKick

The saga in Auburn revolving around head coach Bryan Harsin is coming to an end. After a few weeks of turmoil and speculation about the job status of the coach, president Jay Gouge has retained Harsin and released a statement on the matter.

“I am pleased to report that the evaluation of concerns raised regarding our football program is complete. I am equally pleased to confirm that Bryan Harsin remains our head football coach.

“As an institution of higher education, Auburn will always take the action necessary to ensure the well-being of its students, faculty, and staff,” Gouge added. Recently, individuals raised concerns to my administration about the football program. The nature of these concerns compelled a fact-finding review. To do nothing would have been an abdication of the university’s responsibilities.”

Gouge continued his statement, saying, “All should understand that in matters such as these the roles of the university administration and the Board of Trustees are distinct and separate. To be very specific, the decisions made were mine alone as the president. The Board played no role in the fact-finding or the decision-making process.

“Specific to Coach Harsin, he was completely cooperative throughout this inquiry and is equally eager to consider and address any identified issues head-on. My most recent conversations with Coach Harsin have me as convinced as ever in his commitment to our student-athletes’ on- and off-field success and his vision for our program. We are equally committed to providing him the necessary means to achieve that goal.”

The Auburn president was quick to point out the “unfair” attacks on some folks at Auburn, leading to a social media frenzy, in his words.

“Unfortunately, social media fueled wild speculation, substantial misinformation and unfair attacks on good Auburn people. A feeding frenzy resulted that was beyond anyone’s control. We regret the concern, anger, frustration or hurt that this caused any member of the Auburn family.

“I know the past week has been an incredibly trying time for Coach Harsin, his family and many others,” Gouge added about the Harsin family. “Personal and intentional attacks have been publicly levied, almost all of them anonymous, without regard for their resulting, real-world ramifications. Auburn never has — and I hope never will — legitimize reckless rumors or innuendo with public comment. While Coach Harsin understands some level of public criticism comes with the job, what he and his family have endured this past week was beyond the pale. We regret the concern and anxiety this situation caused the Harsin family and the others involved.”

Bryan Harsin also released a statement on the matter, and he said in his statement that the personal attacks on him and his family went too far.

“This has been one of the hardest weeks of my career and it had nothing to do with my coaching ability. The personal attacks on me and my family went too far and were without justification. Their resolve through this experience has been incredible but also completely expected. We saw and felt the worst of the worst in some people. Fortunately, we also saw the best of the best in others and we will always be grateful for the support of so many through a very difficult time – our players, staff, the Auburn family, and many others.

“I know who I am as a husband, father and football coach and cooperated fully throughout this process,” Harsin added. “I believe that every challenge in life is an opportunity to grow and learn. This is no different. Every day we’re not moving forward together is a step in the wrong direction. In order for us to take the Auburn program where we all want it to go we must, at all levels, commit to each other and this great university that we all love. I’m confident we can get there under the leadership of Dr. Gouge, incoming President Roberts, Allen Greene, and our Board of Trustees.

“I’m proud to be your head coach and appreciate the opportunity to lead the incredible group of young men in our locker room. War Eagle!”

The administration will hold a meeting with the players later on Friday.

I spoke with several people on Thursday who said the drama inside the building was boiling over and it was time for a decision.

“If Harsin keeps his job, then let’s roll. If not, we gotta end this nonsense,” one source added.

Harsin had been on vacation during this debacle on the Plains, but returned on Wednesday and met with Auburn officials to discuss the investigation. On Thursday, Harsin attended the SEC coaches meeting in Birmingham. He was escorted into the office through a side door. He was asked for comment when leaving, but declined to answer any questions.

The university would’ve owed Harsin just over $18.3 million to fire him without cause, so it sounds like they are retaining him because they could not find enough reasons to fire him. The school had brought in outside lawyers to investigate Harsin’s coaching practices, but Harsin held firm that he had done nothing wrong.

How this plays out in the long-term is a whole different ballgame. The school went out of its way to address the situation with Harsin publicly. Twice. Neither time did it sound as though the school would back the head coach. But now, both sides must come together and do what’s right for the football program. I don’t know how they will repair the damage done, maybe they can’t. But Harsin wasn’t leaving Auburn without a fight.

This has to be fantastic news for Harsin, who stood his ground from the very beginning. Focus now turns towards repairing relationships inside the football building and preparing for Spring practice.