Bryan Cranston Called Saul, But Also Minor League Baseball In Albuquerque

It turned out to be a wild week for Bryan Cranston in Albuquerque, as fans tuning into Better Call Saul were excited to see the Walter White character make an appearance on the show.

But the show wasn’t the only spot where some fans were able to catch the beloved Breaking Bad actor, as he appeared on the Albuquerque Isotopes broadcast, a Triple-A baseball team in New Mexico. Alongside play-by-play announcer Josh Suchon, the Emmy-winning actor took on some commentary duty of his own during his time in the booth.

The actor was in town for a statue reveal, as the town honored the legendary television meth dealer. Along with Aaron Paul, the two actors will now live on forever at the Albuquerque Convention Center, as the pair found time in their busy schedule to attend the event.

While in town for the statue unveiling, Cranston made time to jump on the local broadcast of the Albuquerque Isotopes, where he discussed the upcoming appearances in ‘Better Call Saul’ — while also dropping some serious baseball knowledge in the process.

It’s not every day that you get a famous actor to hop on a Minor League Baseball broadcast to talk about everyday life, along with his love for the sport. There were references to his childhood favorites in baseball, while also discussing the $100,000+ that Cranston and Paul raised for charity during a memorabilia auction.

Albuquerque, you guys are amazing!♥️ Last night, our @BreakingBad Silent Auction raised $100,790 for the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers and Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/QwDVUrVcld — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 31, 2022

I watched the entire video and I have to say that Cranston was spot-on with some of his commentary, especially discussing the new ‘shift’ rules coming to Major League Baseball next season. Yes, there was an abundance of talk about how much the show did for the city of Albuquerque, but it was actually entertaining to hear the actor get involved on the baseball chatter.

It was a dream scenario for the Isotopes from a broadcast perspective. Cranston was likely scheduled to visit for a half-inning, and it turned into a nearly 30-minute affair with two pitching changes.

If Cranston decides to call it a career in acting, the Isotopes would surely welcome him into their booth full-time.