Bruins Linus Ullmark Scores NHL’s First Goalie Goal Since 2020

We’ve got a goalie goal courtesy of Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark.

Goalie goals are one of the most exciting feats in hockey, but they don’t come around all that often. It’s been three years since Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators drilled a near 200-footer, but now we’ve got a new, newest goalie goal.

The Bruins were up 2-1 late in a rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. The Canucks pulled their goalie for the extra attacker which gave Ullmark a yawning cage to shoot at.

Ullmark corraled a loose puck, dusted it off, and launched it the length of the ice.

Check it out (I apologize in advance that Jack Edwards is on the call for this clip. Yes, I know; he’s terrible).

🚨 LINUS ULLMARK 🚨



WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ym7OLU0jlU — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2023

Goalie goals are always impressive.

It was just a matter of time before a Bruins goalie managed to stick one in the goal column. This wasn’t the first time one of them tried to drill one.

Just a couple of months ago, Jeremy Swayman took a shot at an empty net, and just barely missed.

Jeremy Swayman *inches* away from a goalie goal #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/s6GkcKl5nA — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 17, 2022

Look at how close that was. We could have easily had two goalie goals this season for the same team. That would’ve been pretty wild

Ullmark’s goal ties him with a few other dudes at No. 3 on the NHL’s all-time goalie goals list.

Ron Hextall is second with 2, one in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

No. 1? That goes to the best puck-handling goalie of all time, Martin Brodeur. He has two in the regular season and another in the playoffs.

Congrats to Linus Ullmark, he’s joining some incredible company.

