Bruins Jake DeBrusk Unloads All-Time Lineup Card Read

Jake DeBruks might be out with hand and lower body injuries that he sustained in the Winter Classic, but that won’t keep him from getting his boys fired up.

Last month, the Bruins hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. So, they needed to be fired up for what was a big game between the two best teams in the Atlantic Division.

They brought in someone to light that fire under their collective asses. That man was DeBrusk, who delivered a lineup read for the ages.

Last time against the Leafs…@JDebrusk was the ultimate hype man.



Watch an all-new #BehindTheB at 6 p.m. ET on @NESN! pic.twitter.com/ttOMs4GDWE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 1, 2023

Jim Montgomery introduced to DeBrusk who promptly greeted his boys with a hearty “What’s up, f—ers,” that would’ve made Steve Stiffer proud.

“Well, hey, big game, Saturday night, Toronto, Boston at the TD Garden,” he said. “It’s showtime!”

Then it was on to the starting line-up.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk delivered one of hell of a lineup read ahead of a game last month.. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DeBrusk Absolutely Brought It

“Up front, on the left side, Phoenix Coyotes legend, Taylor Hall,” DeBrusk said. That’s how Taylor Hall should be announced everywhere he goes. And I mean everywhere. At weddings, restaurants, and even — god forbid — court appearances.

Moving on to the fella starting at center…

“This guy is old as f–k,” DeBrusk started. “He at 999 (games played at the time), one away. He’s Looking good; David Krejci!” Krejci has since hit the 1,000 mark and has skated in 1,008 career games.

“On the right side, this guy I saw literally kill three civilians with a mystery biscuit in practice,” DeBrusk said. “Number 12, Craig Smith.”

“On the back end, Derek Forbort,” he said, perhaps starting to run out of steam just a little bit after some absolute gems. “And on the right side, Connor CLifton.”

Although, maybe he was saving a bit of heat for the man in the crease.

“And in net, number 35, Linus, you know the rest, baby!” And with that Linus Ullmark led the boys out for a 4-3 win over the Leafs.

Man, if that’s what DeBrusk has to offer when he’s not even in the lineup, lookout when he’s healthy.

